New Clip From Undertaker’s Upcoming Interview With Steve Austin, WWE Stars On The Importance Of 205 Live (Videos)

Undertaker’s Near Fist Fight In A Blizzard

Below is a clip from the upcoming Broken Skull Sessions sit-down interview between “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and The Undertaker, set to debut this Sunday on the WWE Network. In the clip, the Deadman tells a funny story about the time he nearly got into a fight with The Godfather during a blizzard-filled road trip to Nashville in the middle of the night.

Why 205 Live Is So Important To WWE Superstars

Featured below is a video from the past and present Superstars of the WWE 205 Live brand discussing why the show is so important to them. Several individuals who have gone on to succeed on the main roster talk about is as their launch pad, including Buddy Murphy and Drew Gulak.