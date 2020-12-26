Ring of Honor
New Creative Pitch Could See Big Changes For Ring Of Honor Singles Divisions
Ring of Honor Wrestling may be working on some new ways to freshen up their product heading into the New Year.
According to a report from Fightful.com, originally run on their Fightful Select service, one idea that has been pitched would see more emphasis placed on the company’s different singles “divisions”.
Prior to matches, there would be a focus on whether the competitors involved were fighting towards the ROH Pure Championship, the ROH World TV Championship or the ROH World Championship.
Those competing in the Pure division would of course have to follow the title’s unique set of no-nonsense stipulations. We saw this applied recently in ROH’s first Pure tag team match. Those competing in the TV title division would have more strict time limits applied to their matches.
Fightful noted that this idea has “gained traction” and if it were to be implemented, there would likely be some kind of ranking system for each of the divisions.
Mike Bennett Suffers Hairline Ankle Fracture, Out Six Weeks
Mike Bennett has a hairline fracture in his ankle.
Bennett and Matt Taven defeated The Righteous in a tag team match this Friday night at Ring of Honor’s year end Final Battle pay-per-view, but the victory apparently did not come without a price.
“I wanted to wait till later this week to address my ankle because I didn’t want it to take away from Final Battle,” Bennett wrote on Twitter this weekend. “I have a hairline fracture in my ankle. Recovery time is about 6 weeks. I’ll be back sooner.”
The Righteous attacked Bennett after their match at Final Battle, targeting his ankle with a wooden block and a steel chair.
I wanted to wait till later this week to address my ankle because I didn’t want it to take away from #FinalBattle. But I think it’s better to get it out there & move past it. I have a hairline fracture in my ankle. Recovery time is about 6 weeks. I’ll be back sooner. @ringofhonor
— Mike (@RealMikeBennett) December 19, 2020
Results
ROH Final Battle Results (2020): Rush vs Brody King, Jonathan Gresham vs Flip Gordon & More
ROH Final Battle
December 18, 2020
ROH World TV Title #1 Contender’s Match
Tony Deppen def. Dak Draper & Josh Woods & LSG
Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams def. Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta
ROH World Tag Team Championship Match
Jay Lethal (c) & Jonathan Gresham (c) def. Mark Briscoe & PCO to retain
Rey Horus def. Dalton Castle
Matt Taven & Mike Bennett def. The Righteous
If Danhausen Wins, He Earns An ROH Contract
Danhausen def. Brian Johnson via DQ
ROH World Television Championship Match
Dragon Lee (c) def. Tony Deppen to retain
Shane Taylor def. Jay Briscoe
ROH Pure Championship Match
Jonathan Gresham (c) def. Flip Gordon to retain
ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match
RUSH (c) def. Brody King to retain
There were a few angles on the show. Shane Taylor Promotions were offered the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team titles via forfeit because Bandido and Flamita were pulled from the show due to Ring of Honor’s strict COVID-19 precautions, which have been heavily praised by talent. Taylor refused the belts and told the MexiSquad to hang on to them so they could win them legitimately when the time comes.
RUSH retained the world title through less than reputable means in the main event, after his brother Dragon Lee distracted the referee. Their father, La Bestia del Ring, then made a surprise appearance attacking Brody King with a steel chair. The pay-per-view ended with The Foundation, which holds the Pure and tag titles, standing on the stage staring down the present members of La Faccion Ingobernable, which holds the world and TV titles.
Ring of Honor
Four Stars Pulled From ROH Final Battle After Pre-Travel COVID Testing
Ring of Honor has announced that Bandido, Flamita, EC3 and Kenny King have all been pulled from the upcoming Final Battle pay-per-view on December 18 after pre-travel screening for COVID-19.
“All four performers are doing well and resting at home,” the company wrote in a statement on their website. “ROH wishes them a speedy recovery and looks forward to their return to action in 2021.”
Ring of Honor has been extremely cautious since returning to action earlier this year. All talent scheduled to appear must undergo testing prior to flying in, and those who pass undergo a second round of testing before being placed into a heavily structured “bubble” for several days before the event(s).
Bandido and Flamita were originally advertised to defend the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships with Rey Horus against Shane Taylor and the Soldiers of Savagery. EC3 was also booked to wrestle Jay Briscoe.
ROH Final Battle airs on pay-per-view and FITE TV on Friday, December 18 at 9:00 PM ET. It was recently announced that hour one will air free as a pre-show on YouTube, FITE, Honor Club and Facebook.
WWE Smackdown Draws Huge Overnight Numbers On Christmas Day
Danny Hodge Passes Away At The Age Of 88
Seth Rollins Returning To Friday Night Smackdown
First Name Officially Announced For 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble Match
WWE TLC Results (12/21): Reigns Battles KO, Miz Cashes In & A Firefly Inferno Match!
IMPACT Wrestling Final Resolution Results: Three Titles On The Line, Kenny Omega Appears!
WWE Raw Results (12/14): Bray Wyatt’s Field Trip Goes Up In Flames, AJ Styles Makes A Statement, More!
WWE Raw Results (12/21): Holiday Street Fight, New Champions In Action, Hardy Bros Team Up & More
We Ranked: Six Things WWE TLC Did Very Right
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
WATCH: Kevin Owens, Ric Flair, Carmella & More On WWE’s The Bump This Week
WATCH: Tony Khan Ran Another ‘Paid Ad’ On IMPACT TV & Schiavone Did Not Hold Back
AEW DARK Results & Video (12/15): Hikaru Shida vs Dani Jordyn, Chaos Project vs Best Friends
Kenny Omega Reunites With Karl Anderson At IMPACT Final Resolution (Video)
