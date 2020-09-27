New Date For NXT UK Takeover: Dublin Reportedly Set

After the original date had to be canceled due to COVID-19, a new date for NXT UK Takeover: Dublin has now reportedly been set.

The show was originally slated to take place in April 2020, however, it was initially changed to October 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the decision has now been made to reschedule the show once again according to PWInsider.com.

The show is now slated to be on Sunday, June 20, 2021. The UK brand has, of course, only just started returning to weekly shows with fresh content after months on hiatus due to the pandemic. It is currently unknown whether or not there will be any other Takeover events between now and June.