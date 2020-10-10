New Day Returns From Injury, Wins Tag Team Titles & Splits Up In The Same Night

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston both returned to action tonight on Friday Night Smackdown, bringing joy to the WWE Universe just moments before the company ripped its still-beating heart from its chest. We may never love anything ever again.

While Kofi had only been on the shelf a short time, Woods has not been in the ring since injury his achilles back in October 2019. The two surprised fellow New Day member Big E after he defeated Sheamus in a physical and bloody Falls Count Anywhere match this evening.

It was announced by Stephanie McMahon, who was on hand to present night one of the 2020 WWE Draft, that the New Day would battle Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships – and ya boys actually walked away with the gold!

Just moments after the New Day became seven-time Smackdown Tag Team Champions, and ten-time tag champs overall, it was announced that Kingston and Woods had been drafted to the Raw brand, and their newly won titles with them.

Just Kingston and Woods. Big E will remain behind on team blue, which means for the first time since their formation in 2014 the group will not be be whole. The New Day was visibly devastated, as are we all.