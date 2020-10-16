New Details On Lars Sullivan’s WWE Return & Why Recovery Took So Long

A new report from Fightful.com, originally published on their premium service Fightful Select, has shed more light on the recent return of WWE Superstar Lars Sullivan, and why he was out of action for so long.

Sullivan first arrived on Monday Night Raw in April 2019, after original plans for his debut three months prior unexpectedly fell apart due to a severe anxiety attack. Just two months later, he sustained a knee injury during a match with the Lucha House Party.

It was originally reported that the “Freak” would require surgery and be out of action for 6-9 months, a standard timeframe. Instead, he did not return for 16 months, attacking Matt Riddle, Jeff Hardy, The Miz and John Morrison last week on Friday Night Smackdown.

Fightful reports that Sullivan was originally expected back somewhere around June 2020, but recovery was described as being an “uphill battle”. Sources noted he had to have both knees repaired, which is what increased his return time.