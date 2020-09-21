New Episode Of WWE Timeline Set For 9/23 WWE Network Release

According to a report by WWE Network News, there is a new episode of the WWE Timeline show set to be released later this week.

Previously the WWE Timeline show has focused on rivalries between Daniel Bryan and The Miz, as well as Bret Hart and his brother Owen with the most recent episode being with Trish Stratus and Mickie James.

However, the new episode, which is set to air on 9/23 will be looking at the relationship between Triple H and Seth Rollins. The two men have a huge history together from NXT to The Authority to their eventual WrestleMania 33 match, and all of that will be looked at in detail throughout this episode.