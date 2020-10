It was revealed by WWE this week that brand new episodes of the reality show, Miz & Mrs will be airing next month.

USA Network confirmed that the new episodes will kickstart on Thursday, November 12, with the second season set to continue. Six episodes from this season aired at the start of the year, with the show currently on a mid-season break.

https://twitter.com/WWEPR/status/1313167170432643074?s=20