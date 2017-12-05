ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

After WWE 205 Live tonight, the dark match main event of the night saw AJ Styles defeat Jinder Mahal:

WWE Roster at Tribute to Troops

As noted, WWE taped this year’s Tribute to the Troops special from the Naval Base in San Diego, prior to WWE Smackdown Live tonight. Stars from both Smackdown and Raw will appear on the show, and below is a roster shot before the tapings, as the National Anthem was performed.

As noted, WWE will air the annual Tribute to the Troops special on Thursday, December 14th, as part of “WWE Week” on USA Network, featuring the cable TV debut of NXT.

Spoiler Photo: First Look at WWE Tribute to the Troops Ring and Setup

New Hideo Itami – 205 Live Video

Below is the latest promo video for Hideo Itami’s WWE 205 Live debut:

“Hideo Itami is set to bring his fast-paced and hard-hitting in-ring style to the home of the Cruiserweights”: