New IMPACT Knockouts Champion Crowned At Turning Point

Deonna Purrazzo is now a two-time IMPACT Knockouts Champion.

The self-proclaimed “Virtuosa” defeated the “Undead Bride” Su Yung in a No Disqualification match this Saturday night at Turning Point, this month’s IMPACT Plus exclusive special.

This one goes back to the build up to Bound for Glory, which saw Deonna and her ally Kimber Lee break Susie’s arm (in story only, of course) to send a message to the number one contender, Kylie Rae.

When Kylie inexplicably did not show up to the October pay-per-view, IMPACT made the decision to have Su Yung reemerge with her original character, defeating Deonna at Bound for Glory to capture the Knockouts title.

This was a big victory for Deonna, who now enters her second reign with the championship. She had been teasing a new modified piledriver finisher in the event that she needed something extra, and finally pulled out the “Cosa Nostra” against Su Yung after nothing else worked – including her double armbar submission.