New IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Crowned At Turning Point

The Good Brothers are the new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions!

The “Big LG” Doc Gallows and “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson defeated The North on Saturday night at Turning Point, this month’s IMPACT Plus exclusive event, to win the world tag team titles for the very first time.

Many thought this victory was destined to take place at IMPACT’s biggest pay-per-view of the year, Bound for Glory, where the Good Brothers took part in a Fatal 4-Way match for the titles. The bout was won by The North, who regained the belts from the Motor City Machine Guns when Alex Shelley was injured and unable to compete.

The Good Brothers have now won the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships, IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships, and the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships. Karl Anderson is also a former GHC Tag Team Champion and NWA World Tag Team Champion.