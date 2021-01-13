New Impact Wrestling Announce Team Revealed, Josh Mathews Promoted

IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight with their final broadcast before this weekend’s highly anticipated Hard To Kill pay-per-view. The IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann will be in action, previewing this Saturday’s main event in a first-time-ever singles match against “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson.

Join us for live coverage of IMPACT Wrestling tonight at 8:00 PM ET.

IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann vs. “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson | AEW World Champion Kenny Omega & Don Calls To Appear At The IMPACT Zone

As noted, this is the first time these two well-seasoned wrestlers have locked up one-on-one. In fact, as hard as this may be to believe, it’s actually the first time Swann and Anderson have ever shared a wrestling ring at all.

At Hard To Kill it will be Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns going into battle together against the reunited AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson. Given the crossover promotion with All Elite Wrestling over the past month or so, it’s hard to think of a more hotly anticipated IMPACT pay-per-view main event in recent memory.

Omega and his manager, IMPACT EVP Don Callis, have promised to make an appearance tonight “at the IMPACT Zone”, which is pretty specifically worded and sounds like they’ll once again be leaving the comfort of their tour bus. Chances are, this match between Swann and Anderson ends in an all-out brawl, and we’re here for it.

Kimber Lee vs. Taya Valkyrie

Taya is just days away from an opportunity to recapture the Knockouts Championship, but she’ll have to go through the most dominant woman on the roster right now to do it.

It’ll be the reigning champion Deonna Purrazzo defending against the longest reigning champ in IMPACT history this Saturday at Hard To Kill, but tonight Taya gets a warm up facing Deonna’s bestie Kimber Lee.

Taya pinned Kimber Lee in their first ever encounter at Bar Wrestling in 2020, and more recently teamed with Rosemary to knock her and Deonna out of the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament. Kimber Lee is one of the best women wrestling right now though, so if this is given time it could be a hell of a match on the go-home show.

Cody Deaner vs. Tommy Dreamer

Another Hard To Kill preview here.

Cody Deaner recently turned to the dark side, betraying Cousin Jake and joining forces with the completely unhinged Eric Young, who has been running unchecked through the IMPACT roster for months now.

It’s been awesome to see the longtime Canadian journeyman get his due on television and sink his teeth into some of the best work of his career, and it will hopefully given big Jake (Something) the chance to shine as a singles star as well.

Cousin Jake gets his chance at revenge this Saturday, teaming with a pair of hardcore legends in Tommy Dreamer and Rhino for a six-man Old School Rules match against Eric Young, Cody Deaner and Joe Doering. Tonight it will be Dreamer trying to get his team a bit of momentum going into that bout.

Moose vs. Matthew Palmer

A few weeks ago, hired security had to hold back Moose during a pull-apart with Willie Mack, and in the chaos an indie wrestler named Matthew Palmer accidentally pissed off the big man.

This led to Moose claiming that Palmer couldn’t last three minutes in the ring with him. However, when the time actually came for that Three-Minute Challenge, a distraction from Mack caused Moose to let the clock run out, effectively giving Palmer the “victory”. Tonight Palmer’s job won’t be as easy – and we say “easy” knowing he damn near got knocked out cold last week just trying to stay alive for three minutes.

Moose faced Willie Mack in an “I Quit” match this past weekend at IMPACT Genesis. He actually knocked out his opponent to the point where he could no longer quit the match, but continued beating on him until IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann gave him a title opportunity just to stop.

Chris Bey & Rohit Raju vs. Manik & Suicide

I absolutely love how ridiculous this scenario is. The idea of a potential Manik/Suicide tag team also makes me giddy as a diehard fan of some of TNA’s more absurd stuff over the years, and that definitely includes a video game character “coming to life” as a longtime staple of the X-Division.

If you’re new to the IMPACT product, the reason this is kind of neat is that Manik was a replacement for the Suicide character, and they’ve both been played by TJ Perkins.

Alright so hang in there with me for a second. Rohit Raju won the X-Division title in 2020 by basically weaseling himself in and out of every single challenge thrown against him. That’s not to say he didn’t produce in the ring and make for a great champion – he just did everything and anything to retain the belt in an impressive seven defenses.

One of those defenses was against TJP, with the stipulation that if TJP lost the match he could never again challenge for the title while Rohit was champion. So of course, the self-proclaimed “Desi Hitman” rubbed salt in the wound and continued prodding at him until Perkins found a way to get back at the belt. Allegedly.

Manik returned at Final Resolution to take the title from Rohit, and ever since then he’s been trying to prove that TJP is under the match. The idea being that if he unmasks the champion, he’ll have to give the belt back since, technically, TJP wasn’t allowed to be in that match.

So here we are. A battle of four former and current X-Division Champions. Two of them may or may not be the same person. It’s also a preview for Hard To Kill, where Manik will defend the title in a triple threat against both Chris Bey and Rohit Raju.

Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary

This is kind of a minor, lowkey program but it will hopefully produce a decent match. That’s if Tenille actually gets in the ring and isn’t too concerned with taking selfies and that whole shtick to actually wrestle.

The story here is that she’s been looking for a tag team partner for months, but her self-centered B.S. basically makes the task impossible. Last week she tried to convince Rosemary that her friend Taya Valkyrie was moving on without her, starting with the Knockouts title match at Hard To Kill, resulting in this match being setup.