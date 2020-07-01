New IMPACT Wrestling World Title Match Set For Slammiversary

IMPACT Wrestling has revealed the fate of their world title.

The original plan was for Tessa Blanchard to defend the IMPACT World Championship in a Fatal 5-Way match against Ace Austin, Eddie Edwards, Michael Elgin and Trey Miguel.

After Blanchard was released from the company, the title vacated, and Elgin suspended, then removed from all future IMPACT programming, major changes obviously had to be made prior to the annual Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 18.

It has now been confirmed that the vacant world title will be defended in a Fatal 4-Way match between the three remaining competitors – Austin, Edwards and Miguel – as well as a mystery opponent.