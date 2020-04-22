New Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Crowned At Rebellion

Part one of Impact Wrestling’s special Rebellion double-header on AXS has left us with a new X-Division Champion, as Willie Mack defeated Ace Austin in a hard-fought battle to capture the title on Tuesday night.

It was a very physical match and a great effort from both men, who were able to kick out of each other’s finishing maneuvers on more than one occasion. In the end, Mack caught his opponent with a makeshift stunner on the top rope, before delivering a Six Star Frog Splash to win the bout, and the title.

Mack has been wrestling on the independent scene for more than 14 years, and is a former Lucha Underground Trios Champion, and more recently the NWA National Heavyweight Champion.

This ends Ace Austin’s reign at 171 days, having won the title in a ladder match at Bound for Glory last year. Austin is much newer to the business, debuting in 2015, but his current run in Impact Wrestling and a long program with Eddie Edwards in 2019 have put him on the map.