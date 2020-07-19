New IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion Crowned At Slammiversary

IMPACT Wrestling crowned a brand new X-Division Champion tonight.

24-year-old Chris Bey, who just signed a contract with the promotion earlier this year, defeated 13-year veteran Willie Mack tonight at Slammiversary, live on pay-per-view, capturing the coveted title for the first time.

Bey made his debut as a signed wrestler in February, although he did wrestle a few times in random matches on both IMPACT television and Xplosion in 2019.

His signing was something of a surprise, as Cody Rhodes is a fan of his work and had actually said as much in an interview on the same day that the signing was announced.

There was a violent looking spot at one point during the match where Willie Mack had Bey sitting on the apron, facing in towards the ring, and essentially gave him a jumping neckbreaker where he landed incredibly awkwardly. IMPACT even released a video, below, where they cut the footage right before the move.