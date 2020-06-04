New Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion Crowned

The Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament has come to an end and a brand new champion has now been crowned.

With Jordan Devlin unable to travel to America at the moment due to the Coronavirus pandemic, WWE put a tournament together to create a new champion while he’s not able to appear.

In the end the final came down to Drake Maverick and El Hijo Del Fantasma, and it was WWE’s newest masked man who picked up the title, hitting the Phantom Driver on Maverick to get the victory.

The two masked wrestlers who have been making their presence known in previous weeks did appear in this match as well, who were both taken out by Maverick. However, that distraction led to Fantasma’s victory, although it is still unknown if Fantasma is the man who is leading them.

SI.

SE.

PUDO!!! #VivaMexico 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/S5EHzebm9X — F A N T A S M A 💀 🇲🇽 (@hijodelfantasma) June 4, 2020