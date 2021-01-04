The Golden Star has finally reached the mountaintop.

Kota Ibushi narrowly survived a dangerously physical battle with long-time rival Tetsuya Naito on Monday during night one of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15, winning both the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships in an instant classic Tokyo Dome main event.

Ibushi has long since been on the cusp of taking over New Japan Pro-Wrestling, recognized as one of, if not the best wrestler in the world for several years now.

Many fans believed that his coronation would take place at Wrestle Kingdom 14, as he prepared to face Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight title after winning the G1 Climax to earn that opportunity.

Not only did Ibushi come up short against the “Rainmaker”, but he took last place in the Double Gold Dash after also losing to “Switchblade” Jay White on night two of Wrestle Kingdom 14.

In 2020, the Golden Star became a back-to-back G1 Climax winner, once again punching his ticket to the Tokyo Dome’s top spot. While he would lose that contract to Jay White, then-champion Tetsuya Naito wanted to renew his rivalry with Ibushi so badly that he decided to pull double duty.

The question now is, can Kota Ibushi recover from one of the most brutal matches of his life in just 24 hours. He will have to step back in the ring on Tuesday in yet another main event, defending both the IWGP titles against the “Switchblade” in a chance to redeem his double loss one year prior.