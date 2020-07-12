New IWGP Tag Team Champions Crowned At NJPW Dominion

Many had questioned if an all-star tag team of two of the best professional wrestlers on the planet – Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi – could actually be beaten.

We learned the answer to that question on Sunday at NJPW Dominion, as Suzuki-Gun duo Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. defeated the so-called “Golden Aces” in an incredible match, capturing the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships.

This marks a big milestone for Sabre Jr., who has now won his very first championship for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, adding a big accolade to his already huge list of accomplishments that includes the 2018 New Japan Cup trophy, and the winner of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter‘s Best Technical Wrestler award for six consecutive years.

Taichi has held gold in New Japan before, capturing the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championships twice with Suzuki-Gun members. This is his first heavyweight title. He is also a former two-time NEVER Openweight Champion.