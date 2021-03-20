NJPW
New Japan Cup Semifinals Brought To A Halt By Earthquake, Will Ospreay Comments
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake was registered off the coast of Ishinomaki, Japan earlier today temporarily bringing the semifinals of the New Japan Cup to a halt.
The quake struck during the fourth match of the show — a six-man tag team match pitting IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada against members of Bullet Club.
All six wrestlers quickly exited the ring, and thankfully no one was injured during the incident. The hard cam was visibly shaking on NJPW World. The show was temporarily stopped for about half an hour as officials checked out the building and made sure everyone inside was safe.
New Japan is running shows in Sendai this weekend, just down the coast from the epicenter of the earthquake, but it could be felt more than 250 miles away in Tokyo.
Will Ospreay wrote on Twitter: “I’m just sitting back now and letting it set in how lucky we are the event was able to continue and even more importantly that no one in the arena and during the match wasn’t hurt. Think if it hit during a move we could of had a serious incident. So I’m really thankful everyone is safe and sound. Extremely worrying when it hit. Hope everyone is ok”.
Ospreay defeated IMPACT World Tag Team Champion David Finlay to advance to the New Japan Cup finals where he will meet Shingo Takagi. Their last two singles matches were rated 5 and 5.75 stars by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) March 20, 2021
NJPW
3/20 NJPW New Japan Cup Semifinal Results: David Finlay vs Will Ospreay, EVIL vs Shingo Takagi
NJPW New Japan Cup Results
March 20, 2021
The finals are set! Not even an earthquake could stop today’s New Japan Pro-Wrestling event in Sendai today, as Will Ospreay and Shingo Takagi both advanced to the last round. This sets up a huge rematch from their five-star-plus collision in the 2020 G1 Climax and 2019 Best of the Super Junior Finals.
— The Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan) def. Juice Robinson & Yuya Eumura in 8:44. Cobb pinned the Young Lion after a Tour of the Islands.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: CHAOS (SHO & YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano) def. Bullet Club (Jado & Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale) in 7:58. Yano rolled up Jado with a schoolboy pin.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & SANADA & Tetsuya Naito) def. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI & Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) in 11:19. Sanada tapped out DOUKi with the Skull End.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi def. Bullet Club (Yujiro Takahashi & KENTA & Jay White) in 10:26. Ibushi pinned Yujiro after the Kamigoye.
— New Japan Cup Semifinals: Will Ospreay def. David Finlay in 21:04 with the Stormbreaker
— New Japan Cup Semifinals: Shingo Takagi def. EVIL in 22:43 with Last of the Dragon
The 2021 NJPW New Japan Cup finals take place on Sunday, March 21 at Xebio Arena Sendai at 1:00 AM ET, streaming live exclusively on NJPW World.
NJPW
NJPW Announces Match Card For New Japan Cup Semifinals Including Big Six-Man Tag Match
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the full match card for this Saturday’s event in Sendai, including a dream trio of top stars and the semifinals of the 2021 New Japan Cup.
In the first of two tournament matches, David Finlay will look to keep the rocket strapped firmly to his back coming off a huge upset over “Switchblade” Jay White in the third round. He is certainly the underdog of the four remaining competitors. To advance to the finals the new IMPACT World Tag Team Champion will have to take down Will Ospreay next, and that’s something only Kazuchika Okada has been able to do this year — and the “Rainmaker” needed more than 35 minutes to do it.
Also in tournament action, the 2020 winner and former IWGP double champion EVIL battles Shingo Takagi. This is an interesting one. They’ve had plenty of tag team matches alongside and against one another, but Shingo has never actually gotten his hands on EVIL one-on-one since he betrayed Los Ingobernables de Japon last year. They were in opposite blocks in the 2020 G1 Climax, so this is a genuine first-time match between former stablemates.
Also in non-tournament action, a six-man tag team match will see Bullet Club’s KENTA and Jay White take out their frustrations after being eliminated in the quarterfinals. They’ll team up with Yujiro Takahashi to take on an elite trio made up of IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi, “The Ace” Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada.
The show will air live on NJPW World this Saturday at 4:00 AM ET.
Match Card:
— Tag Team Match: Juice Robinson & Yuya Uemura vs. The Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan)
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: CHAOS (SHO & YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano) vs. Bullet Club (Jado & Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale)
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & SANADA & Tetsuya Naito) vs. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI & Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi)
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi vs. Bullet Club (KENTA & Jay White & Yujiro Takahashi)
— New Japan Cup Semifinals: David Finlay vs. Will Ospreay
— New Japan Cup Semifinals: Shingo Takagi vs. EVIL
Impact
FinJuice To Defend IMPACT World Tag Team Titles In New Japan Pro-Wrestling
David Finlay and Juice Robinson captured the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships this past Saturday night at Sacrifice, and have already returned to Japan to finish out the rest of the 2021 New Japan Cup tour.
As previously reported, FinJuice will defend the titles against the Good Brothers at IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion on April 24, assuming they can successfully leave Japan with the belts still around their waists.
IMPACT EVP Scott D’Amore informed the Good Brothers on Tuesday night that they would have to wait until Rebellion to get their rematch for the titles. He also let slip that FinJuice would be defending the championships for New Japan Pro-Wrestling before they return to the U.S. for that match.
No date has been officially announced as of yet, but assuming David Finlay doesn’t win the 2021 New Japan Cup, the most likely destination would be NJPW Sakura Genesis on April 4. The New Japan Cup Finals on March 21 are also a possibility, but again, depend on Finlay not making it past Jay White in the third round of the tournament.
.@MachineGunKA and @The_BigLG will get their rematch against FinJuice on April 24th at #IMPACTRebellion! #IMPACTonAXSTV @ScottDAmore pic.twitter.com/3Fal8qI7nz
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 17, 2021
3/20 WWE Talking Smack Report: Sasha Banks, Apollo Crews, Paul Heyman Claims WrestleMania Main Event Will Change
NXT Women’s Title Match Announced For NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
WWE Announces Rhea Ripley’s Monday Night Raw Debut
3/20 NJPW New Japan Cup Semifinal Results: David Finlay vs Will Ospreay, EVIL vs Shingo Takagi
New Japan Cup Semifinals Brought To A Halt By Earthquake, Will Ospreay Comments
AEW Revolution Results (3/7): Barbed Wire “Exploding” Death Match, Three Big Debuts, Sting In A Street Fight!
WWE Raw Results (3/8): WWE Championship Mach, Sheamus & McIntyre Brawl, More
WWE Raw Results (3/15): Title Change Takes Place, Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus, Asuka Returns!
SPOILER: News On William Regal’s “Landscape Changing” NXT Announcement
Eric Bischoff Predicts AEW Star To Be The Next John Cena
WATCH: Backstage Reaction To Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker’s “Lights Out” Match
WWE’s The Bump: Alundra Blayze, Kevin Owens, Trent Seven, Savio Vega & More
3/16 AEW DARK Video: Luchasaurus vs Cezar Bononi, SCU, Bear Country, Varsity Blonds & More
3/15 AEW Dark: Elevation Results & Video: Riho vs Maki Itoh Headline Debut Episode
WATCH: Samoa Joe Interviews Rhea Ripley On ‘WWE Grit & Glory’
Trending
-
WWE1 day ago
Charly Caruso Reportedly Done With WWE
-
WWE1 day ago
New U.S. Title Match, Rollins vs Nakamura Added To WWE Fastlane, Updated Card
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
Paul Wight On His “Horrendous” Final Night On WWE Television: “They Were Taking My Passion Away From Me”
-
WWE2 days ago
Keith Lee Acknowledges Recent Absence From WWE TV: “One Day I Will Explain It All”
-
Results1 day ago
3/19 WWE Smackdown Results: Edge In Action, ‘The Boss’ Defends Her Title & More
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
BREAKING: WWE Announces Hosts Of WrestleMania 37
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
Shawn Michaels Admits He Regrets Coming Out Of Retirement At WWE Crown Jewel
-
WWE1 day ago
WWE Fastlane Updates: Special Enforcer For Main Event, New Stipulation Added To Top Match