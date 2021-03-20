New Japan Cup Semifinals Brought To A Halt By Earthquake, Will Ospreay Comments

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake was registered off the coast of Ishinomaki, Japan earlier today temporarily bringing the semifinals of the New Japan Cup to a halt.

The quake struck during the fourth match of the show — a six-man tag team match pitting IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada against members of Bullet Club.

All six wrestlers quickly exited the ring, and thankfully no one was injured during the incident. The hard cam was visibly shaking on NJPW World. The show was temporarily stopped for about half an hour as officials checked out the building and made sure everyone inside was safe.

New Japan is running shows in Sendai this weekend, just down the coast from the epicenter of the earthquake, but it could be felt more than 250 miles away in Tokyo.

Will Ospreay wrote on Twitter: “I’m just sitting back now and letting it set in how lucky we are the event was able to continue and even more importantly that no one in the arena and during the match wasn’t hurt. Think if it hit during a move we could of had a serious incident. So I’m really thankful everyone is safe and sound. Extremely worrying when it hit. Hope everyone is ok”.

Ospreay defeated IMPACT World Tag Team Champion David Finlay to advance to the New Japan Cup finals where he will meet Shingo Takagi. Their last two singles matches were rated 5 and 5.75 stars by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.