New Japan Pro Wrestling Announces The Super J-Cup 2020 Lineup

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced its full lineup for the upcoming Super J-Cup, with some incredible wrestlers being confirmed.

The tournament will be taking place in the United States and has been confirmed to happen on December 12.

The eight-man tournament has got some major names added, including several first-time entries:

– El Phantasmo [NJPW/BULLET CLUB] (2nd entry, 2nd consecutive. Super J-Cup 2019 winner)

– Clark Connors [NJPW/LA Dojo] (2nd entry, 2nd consecutive)

– TJP [Freelance] (2nd entry, 2nd consecutive)

– ACH [Freelance] (1st entry)

– Blake Christian [GCW] (1st entry)

– Chris Bey [IMPACT Wrestling] (1st entry)

– Rey Horus [ROH] (1st entry)

– Lio Rush [Freelance] (1st entry)

