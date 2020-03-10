New Japan Pro Wrestling Cancels More Shows Due To Coronavirus

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that it will be cancelling more shows due to the current situation regarding Coronavirus, putting safety first.
New Japan has cancelled all events from March 16 to 21, which was going to see shows for the 2020 New Japan Cup take place. The decision is made to focus on the health of the athletes and fans.
After NJPW events between March 1 and 15 were cancelled as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, and acting under the recommendations laid out by a specialist government task force meeting on Tuesday March 10, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has arrived at the decision to cancel the five events remaining in the New Japan Cup tour between March 16 and 21.
We apologise to fans who were looking forward to the remainder of the New Japan Cup. Ultimately, the health and safety of our fans, wrestlers and staff, as well as society at large is our utmost concern, and we will make announcements about events scheduled after March 22 upon careful monitoring of this developing situation.
We will soon announce refund procedures for the affected events. Programs like the NJPW Together Project will see wrestlers and staff come together to bring the best possible content to fans while we eagerly await the opportunity to entertain live crowds once more.
Thank you for your continued support of New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
CANCELLED EVENTS (as of March 10, 2020)
Tuesday March 10, Okayama
Thursday March 12, Korakuen Hall
Friday March 13, Korakuen Hall
Saturday March 14, Chiba
Monday March 16, Toyama
Tuesday March 17, Saitama
Wednesday March 18, Shizuoka
Friday March 20, Niigata
Saturday March 21, Niigata