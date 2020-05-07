New Japan Pro Wrestling Postpones Madison Square Garden Show

New Japan Pro Wrestling continues to put health and safety of its employees and fans first. Just one day after cancelling the Best of Super Juniours tour, NJPW has postponed the Wrestle Dynasty show.

The event, which was set to take place on August 22 at Madison Square Garden has now been pushed back an entire year, with a new date in 2021 to be announced in due course. Of course, with this event happening at MSG, it was set to be a huge deal for the company and it was no doubt a tough decision to make.

In their official statement, NJPW said, “In response to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, and its continued effect on social gatherings all over the world, NJPW has arrived at the decision to postpone Wrestle Dynasty, which was scheduled to take place on August 22 2020, to a date in 2021 to be announced.”

The state of New York is currently still battling with the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic and a stay-at-home order is still being maintained there, with measures also being extended in Japan. NJPW has no shows scheduled for June or beyond, and it remains unclear when they will return to action.