New Japan Pro-Wrestling Unveils Its Brand New IWGP World Heavyweight Title Belt

New Japan Pro-Wrestling unveiled their brand new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship title belt earlier today at Korakuen Hall.

The newly christened title is a combination of the iconic IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships. They were brought together at Wrestle Kingdom 14 when Tetsuya Naito defeated Kazuchika Okada in the Double Gold Dash series.

Kota Ibushi won the titles from Naito on night one of Wrestle Kingdom 15, and successfully defended them against “Switchblade” Jay White on night two. He immediately made his intentions to unify the two heavyweight belts clear, and with Naito losing his final chance to save the Intercontinental title at Castle Attack, New Japan made it official.

The brand new title belt is a culmination of the four different generations of IWGP Heavyweight Championships, while the side plates evoke the Intercontinental Championship.

Per NJPW1972.com:

“The history of the four generations of IWGP Heavyweight Championship are acknowledged through its center plate. The upper part of the belt had a radial design which recalls the original circular IWGP Heavyweight design, while the upper profile of the belt carries the second generation IWGP ‘crown’ motif.

“On the plate itself, we see a pair of wings which represent those on the third generation title belt, while the central Lion Mark brings to mind that on the fourth generation Heavyweight belt. Meanwhile, the title’s side plates evoke the IWGP Intercontinental Championship design.”

Kota Ibushi will defend the new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship for the very first time on April 4 at NJPW Sakura Genesis, taking on the 2021 New Japan Cup winner Will Ospreay.