Connect with us

NJPW

New Japan Pro-Wrestling Unveils Its Brand New IWGP World Heavyweight Title Belt

Published

9 hours ago

on

New Japan Pro-Wrestling unveiled their brand new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship title belt earlier today at Korakuen Hall.

The newly christened title is a combination of the iconic IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships. They were brought together at Wrestle Kingdom 14 when Tetsuya Naito defeated Kazuchika Okada in the Double Gold Dash series.


Kota Ibushi won the titles from Naito on night one of Wrestle Kingdom 15, and successfully defended them against “Switchblade” Jay White on night two. He immediately made his intentions to unify the two heavyweight belts clear, and with Naito losing his final chance to save the Intercontinental title at Castle Attack, New Japan made it official.

The brand new title belt is a culmination of the four different generations of IWGP Heavyweight Championships, while the side plates evoke the Intercontinental Championship.

Per NJPW1972.com:

“The history of the four generations of IWGP Heavyweight Championship are acknowledged through its center plate. The upper part of the belt had a radial design which recalls the original circular IWGP Heavyweight design, while the upper profile of the belt carries the second generation IWGP ‘crown’ motif.

“On the plate itself, we see a pair of wings which represent those on the third generation title belt, while the central Lion Mark brings to mind that on the fourth generation Heavyweight belt. Meanwhile, the title’s side plates evoke the IWGP Intercontinental Championship design.”

Kota Ibushi will defend the new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship for the very first time on April 4 at NJPW Sakura Genesis, taking on the 2021 New Japan Cup winner Will Ospreay.

Related Topics:

NJPW

3/30 NJPW Road To Sakura Genesis Results: Ibushi Battles The Empire, New Belt Unveiled At Korakuen Hall

Published

10 hours ago

on

Mar 30, 2021

By

NJPW Road To Sakura Genesis Results
March 30, 2021
Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan

New Japan Pro-Wrestling returned to Korakuen Hall on Tuesday to unveil the newly christened IWGP World Heavyweight Championship title belt, a fusion of the historic IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles.


Kota Ibushi gained some momentum over The Empire on the road to his championship defense against Will Ospreay on April 4. SHO also scored a win over Suzuki-Gun. YOH returns from injury at Sakura Genesis, as Roppongi 3K challenges El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru for the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championships.

Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & SANADA & Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) def. Gabriel Kidd & Tiger Mask & Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura. Naito tapped out Tsuji in just over 10 minutes.

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi & SHO def. Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & DOUKI & Yoshinobu Kanemaru). SHO pinned DOUKI with the Shock Arrow.

10-Man Tag Team Match: Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale & EVIL & KENTA & Taiji Ishimori & Yujiro Takahashi) def. CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano & YOSHI-HASHI). KENTA tapped out YOSHI-HASHI.

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Bullet Club (Gedo & Jado & Jay White) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomoaki Honma & Yuji Nagata). White tapped out Honma.

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Kota Ibushi & Tencozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima) def. The Empire (Great O-Khan & Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay). Ibushi pinned Cobb with the Kamigoye.

Continue Reading

AEW

Updated Schedule Of Weekly Professional Wrestling Television & Streaming Series

Published

10 hours ago

on

Mar 30, 2021

By

WWE Rumors & Wrestling News

Schedule effective Monday, April 12, 2021.

MONDAY

AEW Dark: Elevation
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube


ROH Wrestling TV
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: FITE

WWE Monday Night Raw
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: USA Network

TUESDAY

NWA Powerrr
Time: 6:05 PM ET
Watch: FITE

AEW Dark
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube

WWE NXT
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: Peacock

WEDNESDAY

Limitless “The Road”
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: IWTV

MLW Fusion
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube

AEW Dynamite
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: TNT

THURSDAY

WWE NXT UK
Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch: Peacock

IMPACT Wrestling
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: AXS and Twitch
*as of April 8, 2021

FRIDAY

WWE Friday Night Smackdown
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: FOX

WWE 205 Live
Time: 10:00 PM ET
Watch: Peacock

NJPW STRONG
Time: 10:00 PM ET
Watch: NJPW World

SUNDAY

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: FITE

Continue Reading

NJPW

NJPW Sakura Genesis Full Match Card Revealed: Kota Ibushi vs Will Ospreay, RP3K Back In Action

Published

1 week ago

on

Mar 22, 2021

By

NJPW Sakura Genesis 2021

New Japan Pro-Wrestling held a press conference today to announce the full match card for their next main event, NJPW Sakura Genesis. The show will air live exclusively on NJPW World on April 4.

The main event will see the first ever defense of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championships, as Kota Ibushi puts his newly unified and brand new title belt on the line against the winner of the 2021 New Japan Cup, Will Ospreay.


Roppongi 3K is back in action looking to reclaim the titles they never technically lost. With YOH returning from injury, they’ll be squaring off against old Suzuki-Gun rivals Yoshinobu Kanemaru and double champion El Desperado with the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships on the line.

The United Empire will also be debuting their heavily teased new member on this show. Jeff Cobb and the Great O-Khan will reveal their mystery teammate for a six-man tag team match against Los Ignobernables de Japon.

NJPW Sakura Genesis
April 4, 2021

IWGP Heavyweight Championship
Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Will Ospreay

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships
Roppongi 3K vs. El Desperado (c) & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c)

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Satoshi Kojima vs. Bad Luck Fale & Jay White

Six-Man Tag Team Match
Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito & SANADA) vs. United Empire (Great O-Khan & Jeff Cobb & X)

Ten-Man Tag Team Match
CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano & Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) vs. Bullet Club (EVIL & KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi & Taiji Ishimori & Dick Togo)

Six-Man Tag Team Match
Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI & Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) vs. Bullet Club (Jado & Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa)

Continue Reading

Trending