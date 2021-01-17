New Knockouts Tag Team Champions Crowned At IMPACT Hard To Kill

For the first time since 2012, IMPACT Wrestling has crowned a brand new set of Knockouts Tag Team Champions.

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz certainly talk more trash than anyone else in the IMPACT locker room, but on Saturday night at IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view, the young upstarts proved that there’s also the best in-ring duo in the Knockouts division today.

Hogan and Steelz defeated the powerhouse team of Jessicka Havok and Navaeh in a hard-fought match, winning the finals of a eight-team tournament that has played out on IMPACT television over the past two months.

Along their journey to the finals, the new champions also defeated the Sea Stars, Ashley Vox and Delmi Exo, in the first round, as well as former Knockouts Champions Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary in the semifinals.

IMPACT first debuted the Knockouts Tag Team Championships in 2009, but they were deactivated in 2013 due to a lack of depth in the division at that time that could not sustain enough teams.