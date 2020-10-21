New Layers Added To Bound For Glory ‘Call Your Shot’ Gauntlet Match

The Call Your Shot Gauntlet will return to IMPACT Wrestling this Saturday at Bound for Glory, and with the final episode of television before the pay-per-view now in the books, we have a better look at what to expect from the bout.

First and foremost, IMPACT’s version of a “gauntlet” is similar to that of a WWE or New Japan style Rumble match. There will be 20 competitors in total with two starting the match in the ring, and more will enter in timed intervals.

Competitors are eliminated by being thrown over the top rope with both feet hitting the floor, until the match is down to just two people, at which point it becomes a traditional singles match. The winner will earn a title opportunity at whichever championship he or she chooses.

Those are the traditional rules, as defined in the gimmick’s debut at Bound for Glory 2019. However, this year’s incarnation will have a few added bonuses to keep things interesting.

After months of Heath (formerly Slater) doing everything imaginable in an attempt to get a job with IMPACT, Scott D’Amore has give him one last opportunity. If he wins the gauntlet, he gets his contract – if he doesn’t, he has to stop asking and go away.

What Heath doesn’t know is that his tag team partner and good friend Rhino had to put up his contract to get Heath the match. That means if neither man wins the gauntlet, both will have to leave IMPACT for good.

Over the past few weeks we also saw a series of huge matches – first a 10-man tag followed by a Fatal 5-Way – in which both the first and final entrants in the gauntlet were chosen. As a result, Hernandez will receive the coveted #20 spot, while Rhino will have to enter at #1.

That means there is a chance, and probably a very good one, that Heath will literally be fighting for his friend’s job. It all goes down this Saturday night at Bound for Glory, live on FITE TV.

IMPACT Wrestling: Bound For Glory

October 24, 2020

IMPACT World Title Match

Eric Young (c) vs. Rich Swann

IMPACT X-Division Title Match

Rohit Raju (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Jordynne Grace vs. TJP vs. Trey Miguel vs. Willie Mack

Knockouts Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Kylie Rae

IMPACT World Tag Team Title Match

MCMG (c) vs. The North vs. The Good Brothers vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

EC3 vs. Moose

Ken Shamrock vs. Eddie Edwards

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match