New Match Announced For The Horror Show At Extreme Rules Kickoff Show

WWE has announced that Kevin Owens vs. Buddy Murphy will take place tonight on the kickoff show heading into The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

Owens renewed his rivalry with the “Monday Night Messiah” Seth Rollins this past week on Monday Night Raw, in a rematch from their wild brawl at WrestleMania 36. He is also a massive fan of Rey Mysterio.

As previously reported, Mysterio is currently working for WWE without a contract as his deal recently expired and the two have not yet been able to come to terms. With SummerSlam on the horizon, pivoting to Owens is potentially the backup plan if Rey doesn’t re-sign.