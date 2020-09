All Elite Wrestling has announced the “Bad Boy” Joey Janela vs. Serpentico for tonight’s All Out pay-per-view, set to take place on The Buy. The free pre-show airs live on YouTube at 7:00 PM ET.

This will be Serpentico’s pay-per-view debut with AEW after becoming a mainstay of the AEW DARK roster since his debut in March. Also announced for The Buy In is a tag team match pitting Private Party against The Dark Order members Alex Reynolds and John Silver.