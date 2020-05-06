New Match Announced For Tonight’s Live AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer will take on Q.T. Marshall tonight, live on AEW Dynamite.

Last week, Archer beat down and bloodied Marshall’s legendary tag team partner “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes, to the point where the Nightmare Family nearly threw in the towel.

All of this builds to the finals of the TNT Championship tournament at AEW Double or Nothing, where Archer will battle the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in what has very quickly turned into an incredibly personal feud.

