New Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT, Updated Lineup

WWE has announced Dexter Lumis vs. Roderick Strong for tonight’s episode of NXT on the USA Network. Lumis appeared from under the ring two weeks ago to interfere in the main event title match between Adam Cole and The Velveteen Dream, attacking The Undisputed Era.

Also set for tonight’s show are the final two block matches in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament, with El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Akira Tozawa, and KUSHIDA vs. Drake Maverick confirmed.

Io Shirai will also battle Rhea Ripley in a match that may have major implications on the future of the NXT Women’s Championship, while Karrion Kross and Scarlett will kick off the show.

Join us for live coverage of WWE NXT at 8PM ET.