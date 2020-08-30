New Match Announced For WWE Payback Kickoff Show, Updated Card

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce vs. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott has been announced for the WWE Payback Kickoff Show this Sunday, August 30 streaming live on the WWE Network and digital platforms at 6:00 pm ET.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley responded to the news stating, “we’ll take the winners”. Her and Sasha Banks will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on the Payback main card.

No Holds Barred WWE Universal Title Match

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match

Bayley (c) & Sasha Banks (c) vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

Dominik Mysterio & Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy & Seth Rollins

WWE United States Title Match

Apollo Crews (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton

Matt Riddle vs. King Baron Corbin

Big E vs. Sheamus

Kickoff Show Match

The IIconics vs. Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott