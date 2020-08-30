New Match Announced For WWE Payback Kickoff Show, Updated Card

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce vs. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott has been announced for the WWE Payback Kickoff Show this Sunday, August 30 streaming live on the WWE Network and digital platforms at 6:00 pm ET.
Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley responded to the news stating, “we’ll take the winners”. Her and Sasha Banks will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on the Payback main card.
No Holds Barred WWE Universal Title Match
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns
WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match
Bayley (c) & Sasha Banks (c) vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
Dominik Mysterio & Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy & Seth Rollins
WWE United States Title Match
Apollo Crews (c) vs. Bobby Lashley
Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton
Matt Riddle vs. King Baron Corbin
Big E vs. Sheamus
Kickoff Show Match
The IIconics vs. Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott