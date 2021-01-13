New Match Announced: NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano In Action Tonight

In what is likely to be the final announcement ahead of tonight’s broadcast, WWE has officially confirmed that NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano will be in non-title action against Dexter Lumis this evening on WWE NXT.

Gargano is looking to finally move past Leon Ruff after breaking his title defense “curse” last week at New Year’s Evil, which happened to be hosted by Mr. Lumis. This will be Lumis’ first match since defeating Cameron Grimes in a Strap Match at NXT Takeover: WarGames.

Join us for live coverage of WWE NXT tonight at 8:00 PM ET.

Match Card: