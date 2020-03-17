ProWrestling.com

New Match Confirmed For WrestleMania 36 In Orlando, Updated Card

Kevin Owens has answered the challenge of the Monday Night Messiah, and is heading to WrestleMania 36 to face Seth Rollins.

K.O. spoke on Raw tonight, stating that he wanted to face Rollins at the WWE Performance Center, in what will undoubtedly be an historic, bizarre edition of the Showcase of the Immortals. The Orlando-based training facility has great meaning to him personally, as a former NXT Champion who rose through the ranks on the black-and-yellow brand before debuting on WWE television.

Below is the updated WrestleMania 36 match card. This has not been officially announced as happening yet, but Edge has also challenged Randy Orton to a Last Man Standing match.

WWE Championship
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Raw Women’s Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

WWE Universal Championship
Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns

NXT Women’s Championship
Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena

