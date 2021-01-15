New Match & Contract Signing Added To Friday Night Smackdown

King Corbin vs. Rey Mysterio has been added to the lineup for this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX.

Mysterio took part in a six-man gauntlet match last week to determine the #1 contender to the Universal Championship, but was ambushed from behind by Corbin and his so-called Knights of the Lone Wolf, leading to his elimination from the bout.

And speaking of the Universal title, Roman Reigns will make an appearance as an official contract signing between him and producer Adam Pierce will take place for their match at the Royal Rumble.

Pierce “won” the aforementioned gauntlet match when Reigns and his cousin Jey Uso assaulted him and carried him over Shinsuke Nakamura’s unconscious body.

Nakamura was seconds from winning the gauntlet before being attacked by the self-proclaimed “Tribal Chief”, and as such will get his hands on Jey Uso in singles action as well.

Join us for live coverage of WWE Friday Night Smackdown at 8PM ET.