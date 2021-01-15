Connect with us

WWE

New Match & Contract Signing Added To Friday Night Smackdown

Published

41 mins ago

on

Roman Reigns

King Corbin vs. Rey Mysterio has been added to the lineup for this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX.

Mysterio took part in a six-man gauntlet match last week to determine the #1 contender to the Universal Championship, but was ambushed from behind by Corbin and his so-called Knights of the Lone Wolf, leading to his elimination from the bout.


And speaking of the Universal title, Roman Reigns will make an appearance as an official contract signing between him and producer Adam Pierce will take place for their match at the Royal Rumble.

Pierce “won” the aforementioned gauntlet match when Reigns and his cousin Jey Uso assaulted him and carried him over Shinsuke Nakamura’s unconscious body.

Nakamura was seconds from winning the gauntlet before being attacked by the self-proclaimed “Tribal Chief”, and as such will get his hands on Jey Uso in singles action as well.

Join us for live coverage of WWE Friday Night Smackdown at 8PM ET.

Two Dusty Cup Matches Announced For This Week’s WWE 205 Live

Published

57 mins ago

on

Jan 15, 2021

By

The 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will continue this Friday evening on WWE 205 Live with two more first round matches.

While the big man definitely doesn’t make the 205-pound weight limit, Killian Dain has been given a free pass for one night as he’ll team up with Drake Maverick to battle Curt Stallion and August Grey. The winners will advance to the second round to face the freshly debuted MSK (fka The Rascalz), Nash Carter and Wes Lee.


Also announced for Friday’s show is Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza of Legado del Fantasma taking on The Bollywood Boyz. The winners will advance to the second round to meet either Imperium or the Lucha House Party.

WWE 205 Live airs at 10PM ET exclusively on the WWE Network immediately following Friday Night Smackdown.

AEW

STF Underground Ep. 89 – Hard To Kill Predictions, AEW 2020 Awards Picks, The Difference Between Goldberg & Sting’s Returns

Published

2 hours ago

on

Jan 14, 2021

By

STF Underground

Welcome to another episode of STF Underground! In this episode, we discuss:

  • Could The Undisputed Era Be RAW Bound?
  • MSK’s Debut
  • The AEW Awards 2020
  • The Inner Circle’s Fall From Grace
  • Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill Predictions
  • & Much More!

AEW

1/13 AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Info; Impeachment News Dominates Cable

Published

8 hours ago

on

Jan 14, 2021

By

AEW Dynamite WWE NXT Ratings

Numbers are in for the Wednesday Night Wars.

AEW Dynamite on January 13 was watched by 762,000 viewers, up 15% from week one of New Year’s Smash. The show drew a 0.30 rating in the target 18-49 demographic, up from 0.25 last week, which was Dynamite’s lowest rating since June 2020.


WWE NXT was watched by 551,000 viewers, down 14% from the NXT New Year’s Evil special. The show drew a 0.14 rating in the target demo, down from 0.16 last week.

There is really no interpreting this week’s key numbers, as mainstream news coverage of President Donald Trump’s second impeachment dominated the evening. CNN and MSNBC took all of the top 15 spots on cable Wednesday night. AEW Dynamite fell all the way to #31 and WWE NXT was #70.

