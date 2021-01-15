WWE
New Match & Contract Signing Added To Friday Night Smackdown
King Corbin vs. Rey Mysterio has been added to the lineup for this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX.
Mysterio took part in a six-man gauntlet match last week to determine the #1 contender to the Universal Championship, but was ambushed from behind by Corbin and his so-called Knights of the Lone Wolf, leading to his elimination from the bout.
And speaking of the Universal title, Roman Reigns will make an appearance as an official contract signing between him and producer Adam Pierce will take place for their match at the Royal Rumble.
Pierce “won” the aforementioned gauntlet match when Reigns and his cousin Jey Uso assaulted him and carried him over Shinsuke Nakamura’s unconscious body.
Nakamura was seconds from winning the gauntlet before being attacked by the self-proclaimed “Tribal Chief”, and as such will get his hands on Jey Uso in singles action as well.
Join us for live coverage of WWE Friday Night Smackdown at 8PM ET.
WWE
Two Dusty Cup Matches Announced For This Week’s WWE 205 Live
The 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will continue this Friday evening on WWE 205 Live with two more first round matches.
While the big man definitely doesn’t make the 205-pound weight limit, Killian Dain has been given a free pass for one night as he’ll team up with Drake Maverick to battle Curt Stallion and August Grey. The winners will advance to the second round to face the freshly debuted MSK (fka The Rascalz), Nash Carter and Wes Lee.
Also announced for Friday’s show is Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza of Legado del Fantasma taking on The Bollywood Boyz. The winners will advance to the second round to meet either Imperium or the Lucha House Party.
WWE 205 Live airs at 10PM ET exclusively on the WWE Network immediately following Friday Night Smackdown.
AEW
STF Underground Ep. 89 – Hard To Kill Predictions, AEW 2020 Awards Picks, The Difference Between Goldberg & Sting’s Returns
Welcome to another episode of STF Underground! In this episode, we discuss:
- Could The Undisputed Era Be RAW Bound?
- MSK’s Debut
- The AEW Awards 2020
- The Inner Circle’s Fall From Grace
- Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill Predictions
- & Much More!
FOLLOW US:
Facebook: STF Underground Podcast
Twitter/IG: @STFUnderground
AEW
1/13 AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Info; Impeachment News Dominates Cable
Numbers are in for the Wednesday Night Wars.
AEW Dynamite on January 13 was watched by 762,000 viewers, up 15% from week one of New Year’s Smash. The show drew a 0.30 rating in the target 18-49 demographic, up from 0.25 last week, which was Dynamite’s lowest rating since June 2020.
WWE NXT was watched by 551,000 viewers, down 14% from the NXT New Year’s Evil special. The show drew a 0.14 rating in the target demo, down from 0.16 last week.
There is really no interpreting this week’s key numbers, as mainstream news coverage of President Donald Trump’s second impeachment dominated the evening. CNN and MSNBC took all of the top 15 spots on cable Wednesday night. AEW Dynamite fell all the way to #31 and WWE NXT was #70.
New Match & Contract Signing Added To Friday Night Smackdown
Two Dusty Cup Matches Announced For This Week’s WWE 205 Live
STF Underground Ep. 89 – Hard To Kill Predictions, AEW 2020 Awards Picks, The Difference Between Goldberg & Sting’s Returns
1/13 AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Info; Impeachment News Dominates Cable
MSK Comments On Dusty Cup Win In First WWE Interview: “This Is Everything To Us”
Cardi B Reacts To WWE Raw Reference: “Vince McMahon Count Your F—in Days!”
WWE Raw Legends Night Results: Drew McIntyre vs Keith Lee, Goldberg Returns, More!
WWE Raw Results (1/11): Triple H Competes, Alexa Bliss Returns, Fire Bolts Get Thrown, More!
AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash Results (1/6): Multiple Titles On The Line, Jon Moxley Returns, The Band Gets Back Together!
Daniel Bryan Reveals Six WWE Superstars He Still Wants To Wrestle
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video
WATCH: Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & More Pay Tribute To Mr. Brodie Lee
WATCH: Being The Elite Ep. 236 – A Hilarious & Heartwarming Tribute To Brodie Lee
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
Trending
-
AEW1 day ago
AEW Dynamite Results (1/13): NWA & TNT Titles On The Line, Eddie Kingston vs. Pac, “The Elite” In Action?
-
Results1 day ago
WWE NXT Results (1/13): Dusty Rhodes Classic Begins, MSK Debuts, LeRae Faces Blackheart
-
WWE2 days ago
2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Bracket, All 16 Teams Announced; Who Is MSK?
-
Impact2 days ago
New Impact Wrestling Announce Team Revealed, Josh Mathews Promoted
-
WWE1 day ago
The Rascalz Debut In WWE NXT With New Names
-
AEW1 day ago
Good Brothers Incite Huge Brawl With Jon Moxley, Lucha Bros & More On Dynamite
-
AEW1 day ago
Sting Makes The Save! Darby Allin Retains TNT TItle Against Brian Cage
-
WWE17 hours ago
Steve Austin Claims His WrestleMania 14 Match “Sucked”