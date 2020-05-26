WWE has officially announced that Finn Balor will battle Damian Priest on June 7th at NXT Takeover: In Your House.
Balor was originally set to face The Velveteen Dream on NXT television back in April, but was attacked in the locker room before the match could take place.
Priest eventually revealed himself as the attacker, setting up this first-time confrontation. In fact, the only time that Balor and Priest have shared the ring was a seriers of NXT Live events back in January, where they teamed up against Tommaso Ciampa and Dominik Dijakovic.
As first announced on The @PatMcAfeeShow, @FinnBalor is set to battle @ArcherOfInfamy at #NXTTakeOver: In Your House! https://t.co/5ZRIYsNmK7
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 26, 2020
* * * * *
NXT Takeover: In Your House
June 7, 2020
Orlando, FL
NXT Women’s Championship Match
Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley
Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor
Karrion Kross vs. Tommaso Ciampa