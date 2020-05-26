WWE has officially announced that Finn Balor will battle Damian Priest on June 7th at NXT Takeover: In Your House.

Balor was originally set to face The Velveteen Dream on NXT television back in April, but was attacked in the locker room before the match could take place.

Priest eventually revealed himself as the attacker, setting up this first-time confrontation. In fact, the only time that Balor and Priest have shared the ring was a seriers of NXT Live events back in January, where they teamed up against Tommaso Ciampa and Dominik Dijakovic.

* * * * *

NXT Takeover: In Your House

June 7, 2020

Orlando, FL

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

Karrion Kross vs. Tommaso Ciampa