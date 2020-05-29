New Match & Segment Announced For Tonight’s Friday Night Smackdown

WWE has announced a special edition of A Moment of Bliss for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will be joined by Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day for a “tag team summit”. Also newly confirmed for tonight’s show is a singles match between Lacey Evans and Sonya Deville.

Join us for live coverage of WWE Friday Night Smackdown at 8PM ET.