New Match Set For WWE Smackdown Go-Home Show, Updated Lineup

WWE has announced that the highly anticipated singles match between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville will take place this week on Friday Night Smackdown, on what will be the final episode before this weekend’s WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view.
Join us for live coverage of Smackdown this Friday at 8PM ET. Here’s the updated line up for this week’s show:
- Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville
- Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak & ??? vs. King Corbin, Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura
- Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans & Tamina
- Braun Strowman & Bray Wyatt face-to-face
- Jeff Hardy’s return!