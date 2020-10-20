New Match Set For WWE Hell In A Cell; Updated Match Card

A brand new singles match has now been added to the card for WWE Hell In A Cell, which takes place this Sunday.

After being attacked by Jeff Hardy during his concert last night, Elias challenged the WWE veteran to a match this Sunday and Hardy has now accepted that, making the match between them official.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1318366084240728064?s=20

The match card for the event is currently as follows:

– WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs Randy Orton (Hell In A Cell Match)

– Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs Jey Uso (Hell In a Cell Match)

– WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs Sasha Banks (Hell In A Cell Match)

– Elias vs Jeff Hardy