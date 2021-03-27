WWE
New Matches Announced For Both Nights Of WrestleMania, Updated Card
Three new matches have been announced for WrestleMania 37.
Following tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, WWE has officially announced that Big E will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Apollo Crews in a rematch from their bout at Fastlane. That match will take place on night two of WrestleMania.
Also confirmed for night two is the next chapter in the long-running story between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. With two weeks to go before the big weekend and a whole lot of card left to fill, WWE has gone back to the well with an old reliable program between former tag team partners and bitter, bloody rivals.
Set for night one of WrestleMania is a singles match between Cesaro and Seth Rollins. The later picked up a victory over Shinsuke Nakamura on Smackdown this week, and was involved in multiple brawls during the show with Cesaro. This match has been slowly building over the past few weeks since Rollins’ return to the blue brand.
As previously reported, the main event match between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and 2021 Royal Rumble winner Edge is now a triple threat match also involving Daniel Bryan.
WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Match Card
WWE Championship Match
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair
Bad Bunny (w/Damian Priest) vs. The Miz (w/John Morrison)
Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles & Omos
Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon
WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 2 Match Card
WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan
WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (w/Alexa Bliss)
Intercontinental Championship Match
Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
WWE SmackDown Results (3/26): Several WWE WrestleMania 37 Announcements, Rollins vs. Nakamura, More!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. Tonight will see the fallout from WWE Fastlane take place, with Daniel Bryan likely out to seek answers following his WWE Championship match. The Road To WrestleMania 37 continues!
WWE Smackdown Results
March 26, 2021
DANIEL BRYAN WANTS A TITLE SHOT
We kick off tonight’s show with Daniel Bryan, saying everyone saw something that Roman said would never happen, which was him tapping out at WWE Fastlane. Bryan says that in a perfect world, that would mean he is the Universal Champion right now.
Bryan says the reason that’s not happening is that Edge hit him across the back with a steel chair. Bryan says he’s had enough and he’s tired of standing on the sidelines and he says he has earned winning the Universal Championship and he’s earned being in the main event of WrestleMania, and he says he’s willing to do it again.
Bryan says he wants a rematch for the Universal Championship and he wants it tonight! Daniel says he’s not leaving the ring until he gets what he wants, and he sits down on a chair, waiting and we head to commercial. Eventually, Adam Pearce comes out and says he can’t give him the match tonight.
Pearce says the referee’s decision is final, and Roman Reigns’ next title match will be at WrestleMania against Edge. Bryan has a solution for that, saying they do that at WrestleMania, and he immediately faces the winner but Pearce says that’s unfair.
However, Bryan points out that it’s fine for him to fight in the Elimination Chamber and then have a title match straight after, pointing out the double standard. Bryan then says that Edge vs. Reigns should happen on night one, and in night two the winner faces him.
Before Pearce gives his response, Edge makes his way out and slams the microphone out of Pearce’s hand, and then heads to the ring. He says for the last month he’s stood back and watched Bryan, and he says every match could be his last match and the second night of ‘Mania is 10 years to the day he retired.
Edge says he won the Royal Rumble from #1, Bryan included. Edge says Bryan doesn’t deserve the match, calling him a son of a bitch. Bryan takes down Edge and starts brawling with him, but the Rated R Superstar breaks free and then nails him with a Spear. Edge then nails Bryan with a chair shot, before walking away.
SETH ROLLINS vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA
Shinsuke Nakamura comes in hot with a strong knee as he then sends Seth Rollins into the corner to hit Good Vibrations. Shinsuke sets Rollins on the ring apron and connects with multiple knee strikes as he takes control early on.
When they get back into the ring, Rollins connects with a sling blade to turn things around, but Nakamura fights back with a dropkick. Shinsuke then connects with several rapid-fire strikes as he sets him up on the top rope and follows in with a knee strike.
Nakamura continues the attack with the sliding German suplex, with Rollings having to kick out. Nakamura misses with his next knee strike and hits the turnbuckles, which allows Seth to take advantage. Rollins leaps back into the ring with a knee to the face and then hits the falcon’s arrow, but Shinsuke kicks out.
Nakamura then hits Landslide and looks for the Kinshasa, but Seth avoids that only to be locked into an armbar instead. Seth powers his way out and plants Nakamura to the mat, hitting the Stomp immediately after.
Winner: Seth Rollins
After the match, Seth sets up for another Stomp, but Cesaro hits the ring and attacks him, getting the best of the situation. He then goes for a Swing, but Seth is able to scramble away up the ramp.
