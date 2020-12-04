New Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, 205 Live

WWE has announced that Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will take on the team of Kevin Owens and Otis in the main event of tonight’s new episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

Also confirmed for the show is King Corbin vs. Murphy in a rematch from last week following the Mysterio family’s interference.

Following SmackDown, the hottest half-hour of action in 205 Live will air on the WWE Network. Two matches have been set for the show: Curt Stallion vs. Ariya Daivari, plus Ever-Rise vs. The Bollywood Boyz in a rematch from two weeks ago.

