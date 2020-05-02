New Matches & Segments Announced For Friday Night Smackdown Go-Home Show

WWE has announced several segments for the May 8th edition of Friday Night Smackdown, which will of course be the go-home show heading into the company’s annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Just two nights before they face off for the Universal Championship, the “Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman and his former mentor Bray Wyatt will come face-to-face in the center of the ring.

The “Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy is also set to return after weeks of video packages covering the ups and downs of his career. Sheamus, who also returned at the start of 2020, appears to have taken exception to all the attention Hardy is receiving for his comeback, and a match between the two is likely on the horizon.

Also announced for Smackdown is a tag team match pitting Lacey Evans and Tamina Snuka against Sasha Banks and Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley. Finally, Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak will find a partner for a six-man tag team match against King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro.