WWE
New Member Of Team Shotzi Announced For NXT TakeOver: WarGames
The former NXT Women’s Champion and inaugural NXT UK Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will add some much-needed firepower to Shotzi Blackheart’s team this Sunday at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.
Blackheart and Ripley will be joined by the recently returned Ember Moon and one more name to be announced later this week, taking on Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez inside the iconic double cage.
The last remaining member of Team Blackheart is likely to be NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, although this has not been officially confirmed as of yet. This is potentially interesting because in 2019, Ripley and Shirai won what was essentially a 2-on-4 WarGames match because their partner, Dakota Kai, turned on Tegan Nox and abandoned the team.
WWE
Symphony Of Destruction Match, Opener Announced For WWE Raw Tonight
WWE has announced several new segments for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, including the return of one of its more unique gimmick matches – the Symphony of Destruction.
The first time we saw this concept play out on television, Elias and the “Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman bludgeoned each other with all kinds of musical instruments, from guitars to drum kits, to an actual piano. This time around it will be Elias going one-on-one with the “Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy.
WWE has also announced that Randy Orton will kick off tonight’s show as the special guest for an all new edition of A Moment Of Bliss. Orton has been on a collision course with The Fiend for several weeks, so this is likely to set up a match between the two at WWE TLC.
Join us for live coverage of Monday Night Raw tonight at 8:00 PM ET. Tonight’s show will also feature a triple threat match between AJ Styles, Keith Lee and Riddle to determine the next contender to the WWE Championship, and a sit-down interview with said champion, Drew McIntyre.
Results
WWE RAW RESULTS – LIVE NOW: TRIPLE THREAT #1 CONTENDER’S MATCH, A MOMENT OF BLISS!
WWE Raw Results
November 30, 2020
Orlando, FL
Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
A MOMENT OF BLISS
We kick off tonight’s show with A Moment Of Bliss, which has a new look for tonight that is more fitting with her new character, with her doll caged in the middle of the ring. She starts out by recapping what happened last week in the main event as she giggles at Orton.
Alexa says she cannot believe he did that to him, but she asks if Randy has asked himself why. Randy says he knows Bray Wyatt very well, but The Fiend, he hasn’t been formally introduced to, but Alexa says The Fiend is one of her best friends.
Orton claims he and The Fiend have a lot in common, but the difference is all The Fiend’s pain is on his exterior, for everyone to see. However, Orton bottles his up and suppresses it so that he can blend in. Orton says they both hear voices, but those that The Fiend hear are his.
Randy says that years ago, he had to find out Bray’s weakness, and he found it and burned it to the ground. Now, Orton says he knows what he has to do…he has to find The Fiend’s weakness. Orton stares at Bliss and says, it looks like he has, while she just smiles back at him.
Alexa asks if that’s what the voices are telling him, as she becomes more serious. Alexa asks who is manipulating who and she stares Orton down as the lights begin to go out. When they come back on, Orton has Bliss in his arms while The Fiend stares at them.
The Fiend asks for Orton to pass her to him, which he does as he then backs out of the ring, smiling and asking who is laughing now?
VIDEO PACKAGE
WWE will be looking back at some moments from Drew McIntyre’s 2020 ahead of his return tonight. First up is a quick video package showcasing Drew’s victory in the 2020 Royal Rumble match.
SYMPHONY OF DESTRUCTION MATCH
JEFF HARDY vs ELIAS
The two men waste no time throwing hands in this one as things quickly spill to the outside. Jeff Hardy tries to launch himself off the stairs with a violin, but Elias puts a stop to that with a knee to the face of the WWE veteran. Elias then drops Jeff down from his shoulders as Jeff crashes face-first into the ring apron.
Elias then hits Jeff onto a piano, but inside is R-Truth who then runs around as people begin chasing him. Jeff Hardy takes out Drew Gulak, hitting him with a guitar, meanwhile, Elias does the same to Lucha House Party, because why not?
The match returns to the ring as Jeff takes down Elias with the Atomic Drop and then the classic low dropkick. However, Elias ends up launching Jeff into the turnbuckles where a guitar has been positioned, with Hardy going head-first into the instrument.
Elias then places some guitar picks in between his knuckles as he then beats down on Hardy with the added power. Elias bounces Jeff’s head onto a drum kit and begins playing the instrument, crashing the sticks onto Hardy as he then sends him into the ring post.
He then tries to drive Hardy into a gong, but Jeff avoids it as Elias crashes in knee-first and Hardy follows up by sending Elias crashing into the drum kit. Back inside the ring, Jeff tries to use a guitar, but Elias stops him and goes for a powerbomb which Jeff counters.
He then goes for a Whisper in the Wind, but Elias swats him out of the air by smashing him with a guitar. Elias then uses part of the guitar to attack Jeff, but he avoids it and Elias sends it into the amplifier, which electrocutes him. Hardy follows up by smashing a bass onto his back as he then sets Eliasup onto a table as he places an array of strings instruments onto him.
Hardy then hits the Swanton Bomb from the top of the ring post and crashes through the table, but Jeff smacks his head on the bottom of the steel stairs in the process which looked like a horrendous bump. However, Hardy picks up the victory and thankfully, appears to be okay.
Winner: Jeff Hardy
Editorials
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #47)
It was an action-packed week of professional wrestling with lots of major moments taking place. By now, you should know the score with this weekly feature. It’s time to take a look back at the four major shows and see which one stood out amongst the pack, and which fell short of the mark.
Let’s break it down and take a look at how things worked out during week 47!
4. WWE Raw
This show may not have had the highest quality of matches, with plenty of them being fairly average. However, the show ran smoothly and felt like it had a clear progression towards TLC, and that is always a good thing, with the qualification matches for the #1 contender’s spot, which was a reward for the Raw team, which was deserved.
The matches were all okay, but they never got to the next level required. However, the tag team match between New Day and Hurt Business was fun, but a little repetitive from what has been seen in the past. The Firefly Funhouse was great again this week, with these moments still being a massively enjoyable part of this show.
The match between Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross was also brilliant, as the character continued to push the recent storyline. While it’s a shame this match wasn’t saved for a PPV match, it was a lot of fun to see on Raw.
3. WWE SmackDown
The blue brand featured some great moments this week, right from the start. Once again, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso had a great opening segment together with Roman pushing the family line. While it’s walking the fine line of becoming a bit repetitive, this segment worked well this time around, but WWE does need to be careful not to overdo this.
From there the show continued to be entertaining with the match between The Street Profits and Roode/Ziggler being entertaining. But the match of the night was Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan, which was just a joy to watch.
Building Bianca Belair up is a wise decision by WWE, even if her match with Natalya wasn’t anything overly special. Plus, the main event was excellent. Putting Kevin Owens back to the main event scene is something that has needed to happen for a while now, and this was a great start for that storyline.
2. AEW Dynamite
This show was another great one for AEW Dynamite as the company continued to push for the major Winter Is Coming show that is taking place this Wednesday. The focus on Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley was great, with their contract signing segment being a lot of fun to watch unfold.
The show had a good mix of matches, and while it wasn’t the strongest outing in-terms of match quality, there were some great bouts in there still. Hangman Page and John Silver had a fun encounter, but the best match of the night was the main event between Pac/Rey Fenix and The Blade and The Butcher, as both teams continue to impress.
The segment between Cody Rhodes and Taz was the big talking point from this show though. The manner in which they executed their promo segment with intensity and realism which has continued to make the issues between them feel easy to relate and connect with, which is crucial.
1. WWE NXT
The build-up towards NXT Takeover: WarGames was in full swing this week for an action-packed show from top to bottom. The show kickstarted with a good bout between Candice LeRae and Ember Moon, which eventually led to a major heel turn from Toni Storm, taking her character in a much needed new direction.
Timothy Thatcher and Kushida had a nice technical match as Tommaso Ciampa continued to push for a bout with Thatcher. Plus, the KO Show was a nice change of pace and continued the North American Title storyline with some nice comedic moments.
The issues between Dexter Lumis and Cameron Grimes also carried on, setting up a Takeover match between them, although this feud really has dragged on a little too long at this point. But the highlight was the ladder match main event which saw Pete Dunne and Kyle O’Reilly really push each other to their limits, taking some incredible bumps along the way.
Fourth place=1 point
Third place=2 points
Second place=3 points
First place=4 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 102
WWE NXT- 144
AEW Dynamite- 131
WWE SmackDown- 97
Symphony Of Destruction Match, Opener Announced For WWE Raw Tonight
WWE RAW RESULTS – LIVE NOW: TRIPLE THREAT #1 CONTENDER’S MATCH, A MOMENT OF BLISS!
New Member Of Team Shotzi Announced For NXT TakeOver: WarGames
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #47)
WWE Announcers Reportedly Banned From Using The Term ‘Codebreaker’
Bayley Reveals She Was In Talks For Hayley Williams To Play For Her At WrestleMania 36
This Week’s Best Instagram Photos
WWE Smackdown Results (11/27): Daniel Bryan vs Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens Proves He Does Not Fear Roman Reigns
Top Star Reportedly Pulled From WWE TLC Planned Main Event Due To Injury
Former ROH/TNA Star Jimmy Rave Ends Pro Wrestling Career Due To Arm Amputation
Liv Morgan Reacts To Her Return Match Being Inexplicably Scrapped (Video)
FREE MATCHES: Adam Cole vs Seth Rollins, Batista vs Rey Mysterio, Chairs Match, Owens vs Reigns
WWE Smackdown Videos: KO Snaps, Sasha Banks Attacks Carmella, Belair Gets A Win, Big E & More
WATCH: Liv Morgan Returns To The WWE PC To Train (Liv Extra Clip)
WATCH: William Regal Demands Answers & Undisputed Era Sends A Warning
Trending
-
WWE1 day ago
Bayley Reveals She Was In Talks For Hayley Williams To Play For Her At WrestleMania 36
-
WWE1 day ago
This Week’s Best Instagram Photos
-
WWE3 days ago
WWE Smackdown Results (11/27): Daniel Bryan vs Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens Proves He Does Not Fear Roman Reigns
-
WWE23 hours ago
Top Star Reportedly Pulled From WWE TLC Planned Main Event Due To Injury
-
Impact2 days ago
Former ROH/TNA Star Jimmy Rave Ends Pro Wrestling Career Due To Arm Amputation
-
Impact3 days ago
Top IMPACT Wrestling Contract Reportedly Expires At The End Of 2020
-
WWE3 days ago
Seth Rollins Provides An Update On Becky Lynch
-
WWE1 day ago
New Member Added To NXT TakeOver: WarGames Match, Updated Lineup