New Member Of The WWE NXT Announce Team Revealed

WWE has once again shaken things up when it comes to its WWE NXT announce team, with Tom Phillips no longer being on the show.

Recently, Tom Phillips has worked as the lead commentator and has appeared inside the WWE Performance Center, while he has been joined remotely by Mauro Ranallo and Beth Phoenix.

However, this week, that was changed as Phillips has been pulled from the black and gold brand and Vic Joseph has taken that spot, joining the WWE NXT commentary team.

Vic Joseph has worked with WWE since 2017 and has been used on a variety of shows from WWE Main Event, NXT UK, and WWE Raw, to his current show WWE 205 Live, which he calls with Drew Gulak. But now he is also going to be calling the action on Wednesday nights, with Tom Phillips remaining solely on WWE Raw.