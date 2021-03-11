Sammy Guevara made his highly anticipated return to AEW television tonight, but that was just the beginning of a shocking string of events that ushered in a brand new faction — and the total evisceration of The Inner Circle!

Guevara skipped town earlier this year when tensions between him and Maxwell Jacob Friedman became completely unbearable. The original plan was for him to go to IMPACT Wrestling and he did show up to their last set of television tapings, but things didn’t work out creatively and the rising star was sent home.

Tonight in the main event segment of Dynamite, Guevara interrupted an argument between Chris Jericho and Friedman over how The Inner Circle should move forward given all their recent losses and frustrations. He offered incontrovertible “proof” that MJF was conspiring with Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz to overthrow the leader.

Things took another unexpected twist when a suddenly confident MJF told the group to attack Jericho… only to find out Jericho, Guevara and the entire faction (sans Wardlow) had been playing him all along, just waiting for him to mess up and show his true colors.

It looked like MJF was about to receive a five-on-one beatdown at the hands of his former stablemates, but when the lights at Daily’s Place suddenly snapped off, and back on again, a brand new faction was standing tall in the ring.

.@The_MJF may be out of the #InnerCircle…But, MJF had something else up his sleeve. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/Zh2aTlBh0x — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 11, 2021

The new supergroup is apparently led by Friedman himself. It also includes his hulking henchman Wardlow, the recently returned (and freshly groomed) Shawn Spears, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, collectively known as FTR, and to put a bow on the package, the legendary Tully Blanchard pulling the strings.

Tonight’s Dynamite ended with the total destruction of The Inner Circle, as the as-of-yet unnamed new MJF faction eliminated each member of the group one by one. Wardlow finished things off by powerbombing a bloody Chris Jericho off the stage, through multiple tables on the concrete floor below.