New Mystery Vignette Airs On Friday Night Smackdown

A very brief vignette aired on Friday Night Smackdown this week, simply showing a pair of luxurious legs in what look to be expensive heels, dragging a fur coat.

Who those legs belong to remains a mystery. While WWE could certainly be teasing the arrival of a new Superstar to the blue brand, there are also a few viable candidates on the existing Smackdown roster.

One name that jumps out is Lacey Evans, who has been off television for the last month after a short program with Naomi. WWE turned her heel earlier in the summer, and fancy clothes and furs are certainly not unfamiliar territory for the “Sassy Southern Belle”.

To delve deeper into the world of wild speculation, the heels don’t exactly scream Lacey, and the whole vibe of the video package seems a bit “off” for her character.

Carmella, however, has only wrestled a small handful of matches since WrestleMania 36, and would be a fresh face for the Smackdown brand as she has been largely absent since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.