New Name Announced For Casino Ladder Match At AEW Double Or Nothing

All Elite Wrestling has announced Scorpio Sky for the Casino Ladder Match set to take place next Saturday, May 23rd at AEW Double or Nothing.

The high-flying member of SoCal Uncensored joins Colt Cabana, Darby Allin, Rey Fenix and Orange Cassidy as competitors officially confirmed for the match.

As confirmed Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, there will be nine competitors involved in the ladder match, with two starting out in the ring and the remaining seven entering in 90-second intervals. The winner will receive a future opportunity to challenge for the AEW World Championship.