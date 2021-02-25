New Name Moves On To U.S. Bracket Finals In AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament

Nyla Rose advanced to the finals of the U.S. bracket of the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator this Wednesday night on an all new episode of AEW Dynamite.

The “Native Beast” defeated Dr. Britt Baker DMD in a tremendous and physical matchup, which saw Rose break the good doctor’s signature Lock Jaw submission multiple times, while Baker kicked out of a powerful Beast Bomb.

The finish saw Nyla sidestep a superkick, scooping up her opponent to deliver a second, even more devastating Beast Bomb to pick up the victory.

She will now advance to the finals of the U.S. bracket to face either Riho or Thunder Rosa, which will be determined this Sunday, February 28 exclusively on Bleacher Report. That show will also see the finals of the Japan bracket between Yuka Sakazaki and Ryo Mizunami.

Of course the overall winner of the Eliminator Tournament, which is now down to five possible women, will challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW Revolution, live on pay-per-view.

