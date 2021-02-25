Connect with us

AEW

New Name Moves On To U.S. Bracket Finals In AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nyla Rose advanced to the finals of the U.S. bracket of the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator this Wednesday night on an all new episode of AEW Dynamite.

The “Native Beast” defeated Dr. Britt Baker DMD in a tremendous and physical matchup, which saw Rose break the good doctor’s signature Lock Jaw submission multiple times, while Baker kicked out of a powerful Beast Bomb.


The finish saw Nyla sidestep a superkick, scooping up her opponent to deliver a second, even more devastating Beast Bomb to pick up the victory.

She will now advance to the finals of the U.S. bracket to face either Riho or Thunder Rosa, which will be determined this Sunday, February 28 exclusively on Bleacher Report. That show will also see the finals of the Japan bracket between Yuka Sakazaki and Ryo Mizunami.

Of course the overall winner of the Eliminator Tournament, which is now down to five possible women, will challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW Revolution, live on pay-per-view.

Related Topics:

AEW

Five Matches Announced For 3/1 AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads

Published

2 hours ago

on

Feb 24, 2021

By

AEW is tag-lining next week’s Dynamite as “The Crossroads” since the March 3 episode will serve as the go-home to Revolution.

That episode will be headlined by Shaq and Jade Cargill making their AEW in-ring debuts against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.


The Crossroads will also feature the first AEW appearance from Paul Wight (The Big Show), plus the finals of the AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator tournament, and much more.

Below is the announced lineup so far:

  • Paul Wight appears
  • Chris Jericho & MJF hold a Revolution press conference
  • Dark Order’s John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno & 5 vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party & TH2
  • Preston “10” Vance vs. Max Caster in a Revolution Ladder match qualifier
  • FTR & Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express
  • AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator tournament finals
  • Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet vs. Shaq & Jade Cargill

We’ll have complete AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads coverage right here at ProWrestling.com.

Continue Reading

AEW

Tag Team Match & Casino Tag Team Royale Added To AEW Revolution

Published

2 hours ago

on

Feb 24, 2021

By

The match card for AEW Revolution continues to take shape.

The tag team division will receive a spotlight on the pay-per-view via a Casino Tag Team Royale. The following teams have been confirmed for the bout so far:


  • Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds
  • Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson
  • Santana & Ortiz
  • The Butcher & The Blade
  • Private Party
  • Top Flight
  • Bear Country

Additionally, Miro and Kip Sabian will take on the team of Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor.

In an update on the Face of the Revolution Ladder match, Lance Archer qualified by beating Rey Fenix. Next week’s qualifier will see Max Caster take on Dark Order’s Preston “10” Vance. The sixth spot will be revealed at Revolution.

Below is the updated lineup for March 7 featuring eight matches.

AEW Revolution
Sunday, March 7, 2021

AEW World Championship
Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley

Street Fight
Darby Allin & Sting vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks

AEW Women’s Championship Match
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Eliminator Tournament winner

AEW Tag Team Championship Match
The Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho & MJF

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero M vs. Lance Archer vs. TBD vs. TBD

Big Money Match
Matt Hardy vs. Hangman Adam Page

Casino Tag Team Royale
John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson vs. Santana & Ortiz vs. The Butcher & The Blade vs. Private Party vs. Top Flight vs. Bear Country

Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor

Continue Reading

AEW

Paul Wight’s Commentary Partner Revealed, Show To Speak On AEW Dynamite Next Week

Published

3 hours ago

on

Feb 24, 2021

By

Earlier today All Elite Wrestling announced the bombshell news that the world’s largest athlete Paul “Big Show” Wight has signed a long-term contract with the company.

Not only will the seven-time world heavyweight champion be competing as a part of the AEW roster in the future, but Wight will also serve as the color commentator for a brand new series called AEW Dark: Elevation.


AEW has now confirmed that the new show will make its debut on Monday, March 15 at 7:00 PM ET. Wight will host “Elevation” with commentating legend Tony Schiavone, who used to call his matches in World Championship Wrestling back when the seven-footer was simply known as The Giant.

Fans will get a chance to hear from Paul Wight for the first time since jumping ship to Tony Khan’s upstart All Elite promotion next Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.

Continue Reading

Trending