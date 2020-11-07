New NEVER Champion Crowned At NJPW Power Struggle, KENTA Submits Tanahashi In Briefcase Defense

It was an eventful day in Osaka for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, with loads of breaking news coming out of the promotion’s annual Power Struggle event.

Shingo Takagi defeated Minoru Suzuki in a hard-hitting and absolutely brutal match to become the new NEVER Openweight Champion. Shingo originally won the title from Hirooki Goto back in February, and dropped it to Suzuki at Summer Struggle in Jingu this August.

In another must-see performance, Bullet Club star KENTA picked up a big win over the “Ace” of Japanese wrestling, Hiroshi Tanahashi, beating him to the point where he actually verbally submitted. KENTA’s contract for a future shot at the IWGP U.S. title was on the line.

As previously reported, Kazuchika Okada will face Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 15 after defeating Great O-Khan at Power Struggle. In a shocking bit of news, Jay White also defeated Kota Ibushi by nefarious means to become the first man in history to take the G1 Climax contract away from a tournament winner.