Photo Credit: YouTube.com

New Nia Jax Story Line Teased on Raw, John Cena Appearing on TV This Week, Update On Cena vs Reigns This Month

It has been announced that WWE star John Cena will be appearing on NBC shows this week to promote his new movie “Ferdinand”. Cena will be on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday night, and will be appearing on “Today” on Thursday morning at 7am EST.

Update On Cena vs Reigns This Month

In related news, John Cena is now being advertised to face Roman Reigns at two more WWE Live Events this month. Cena was originally scheduled to face The IC Champion at the December 26th event at MSG, and now the match is being advertised for the WWE live event on December 27th at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, and the live event in Albany, NY on December 29th.

Cena is currently off WWE TV as he continues filming for his next movie, and he is scheduled to return to the company full-time at the WWE MSG event. Cena’s return to WWE TV has yet to be announced, and it remains unknown which brand he will return to when he does make his televised comeback. Cena previously appeared on the Raw brand prior to his hiatus, however he was part of Team Smackdown at WWE Survivor Series this year, as he is a free agent in the company.

New Nia Jax Story Line Teased on Raw

As seen on WWE Raw tonight, Nia Jax made an appearance at the end of Enzo Amore’s segment with the Cruiserweights, and Jax flirted with Enzo, offering him his “how you doin’?” catchphrase. You can check out the segment in the video below:

  • Mike Killam

    I guess its nice to see Nia Jax actually involved in some kind of storyline. But I feel like it’s kind of a waste of her potential. It wouldn’t be a crime to have Paige, Asuka and Nia all being pushed as strong entities independent of each other. But I guess I’ll hold off and see what happens before judging the angle too harshly.

  • Justa Nother Guy

    I like Nia and she is too fine but real talk putting her in a love story line with the treasure troll looking Enzo Amore is a waste. She is be being billed as a monster in the woman’s division but not booked as such, and it’s been a problem since NXT when they had her tap out to Bayley.