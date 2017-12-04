ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

It has been announced that WWE star John Cena will be appearing on NBC shows this week to promote his new movie “Ferdinand”. Cena will be on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday night, and will be appearing on “Today” on Thursday morning at 7am EST.

Update On Cena vs Reigns This Month

In related news, John Cena is now being advertised to face Roman Reigns at two more WWE Live Events this month. Cena was originally scheduled to face The IC Champion at the December 26th event at MSG, and now the match is being advertised for the WWE live event on December 27th at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, and the live event in Albany, NY on December 29th.

Cena is currently off WWE TV as he continues filming for his next movie, and he is scheduled to return to the company full-time at the WWE MSG event. Cena’s return to WWE TV has yet to be announced, and it remains unknown which brand he will return to when he does make his televised comeback. Cena previously appeared on the Raw brand prior to his hiatus, however he was part of Team Smackdown at WWE Survivor Series this year, as he is a free agent in the company.

New Nia Jax Story Line Teased on Raw

As seen on WWE Raw tonight, Nia Jax made an appearance at the end of Enzo Amore’s segment with the Cruiserweights, and Jax flirted with Enzo, offering him his “how you doin’?” catchphrase. You can check out the segment in the video below: