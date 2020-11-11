New NWA World Tag Team Champions Crowned At UWN Prime Time Live PPV

For the fourth time, an NWA title has changed hands on Prime Time Live.

“The Cowboy” James Storm and Eli Drake defended the NWA World Tag Team Championships at Tuesday night’s United Wrestling Network pay-per-view.

It was originally announced that their opponents would be Aron Stevens (the former Damian Sandow) and his Mongrovian ally The Question Mark, making for something of a reunion from the old NWA Powerrrr cast.

When The Question Mark did not appear for the bout as advertised, Stevens found himself a new partner in the former of 38-year-old California heavyweight JR Kratos. This led to some funny jokes that Kratos may have actually been the one under the Mark’s mask all this time.

The challengers ultimately stole the NWA titles when Stevens brought a steel chair into the ring, distracting the referee. This allowed Kratos to drop “The Cowboy” with a low blow and roll him up to win the belts.