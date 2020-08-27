New NXT Champion To Be Decided In Fatal 4-Way 60-Minute Ironman Match At ‘Super Tuesday’

As previously reported, the NXT Championship has been left vacant after Karrion Kross separated his shoulder during a battle with Keith Lee this past weekend at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

Kross, along with Scarlett Bordeaux, laid down the belt this Wednesday night on WWE NXT television, forcing GM William Regal to consult with a panel of decision-makers, including Triple H and Matt Bloom, on how to handle the future of the title.

Regal announced a battle between four former champions, the pillars of the black-and-yellow brand, set to take place next week on NXT Super Tuesday.

Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor will compete in a Fatal 4-Way 60-Minute Ironman match to determine the new champion. That means all four will have to go the distance, and the man who scores the most falls within an hour takes home the gold.