New NXT North American Champion Crowned In 5-Way Ladder Match (Videos)

A new NXT North American Champion has emerged from the wreckage of a five-man ladder match at NXT Takeover: XXX, and his name is Damian Priest.

The six-foot-five Puerto Rican “Archer of Infamy” put on an impressive performance on Saturday night, surviving two former champions in Johnny Gargano and the Velveteen Dream, two tremendous up-and-comers in Cameron Grimes and big Bronson Reed, and more than a little outside interference from Candice LeRae.

This is Priest’s first championship win for the WWE NXT brand. He signed with the company in October 2018 after gaining national exposure for three years in Ring of Honor, where he won the 2017 Survival of the Fittest tournament and became a one-time ROH World Television Champion.

The North American title was vacated in July when Keith Lee defeated Adam Cole to win the NXT Championship, becoming the first man to hold both belts simultaneously. He then dropped the secondary title in the spirit of competition.